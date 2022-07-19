A local court in Arunachal Pradesh has the denied bail to rape-accused Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA Lokam Tassar.

BJP MLA Lokam Tassar represents the Koloriang constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tassar had allegedly raped a 24-year-old pregnant woman on July 4 at his residence near Arunachal Pradesh capital – Itanagar.

A local court in Arunachal Pradesh rejected the anticipatory bail plea of BJP MLA Lokam Tassar.

Tassar’s bail plea was rejected by the district and sessions court at Yupia near Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also read: Arunachal Pradesh: 19 construction workers from Assam ‘missing’ from near India-China border

The accused Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA has been in hiding since the filing of the FIR to evade arrest.

Hearing the bail application, Judge Gote Mega said, “Presence of petitioner and victim at the place of occurrence is prima facie found at this stage.

Whether or not, the alleged crime was committed on the relevant day is subject to rule of evidence which can’t be decided at this stage.”

“Nevertheless, having regard to the position and status of the petitioner, it is felt necessary that he should join ongoing criminal investigation by making himself available before the IO (investigating officer) of the case at the earliest occasion,” the court added.

Also read: Assam: Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized in Hojai

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh police said they have intensified efforts to arrest the BJP MLA.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu said that the BJP would take strict action against the accused MLA, if the allegations against him are found true.

“The law will take its own course and no one is above the law,” the Arunachal Pradesh chief minister said.