Guwahati: A tiger that was roaming around the villages in Borsola of Sonitpur was finally trapped by forest officials on Wednesday.

The tiger which had strayed out of the Orang National Park in search of food had been terrorizing the people in the locality.

It had been roaming around the villages like a stray dog for more than a month.

Despite several attempts by the forest department, the tiger could not be captured.

The forest department continuing with the efforts had set a trapping cage to capture the big cat with a bait in it.

Finally on Wednesday, the tiger got into the cage and the people got a sigh of relief.

A forest official informed that the tiger being caught was the first set.

Now, it will have to be tranquillized, be taken to a captivity area and then be tested for its health condition.

Following the procedures, the forest department will decide if the beast would be rehabilitated in the forest area or if it will be sent to the zoo based on its health status.