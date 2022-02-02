Guwahati: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Moran along with 38 grams of suspected heroin (including containers) on Wednesday.

A police officer informed that the suspected peddlers were arrested based on source input.

They had been involved in drug peddling in various parts of Dibrugarh district and on Tuesday night they changed their den to a rented place in Moran’s Raidang.

The arrested persons were arrested before they could manage to flee.

They have been identified as Rupam Gogoi and Nipon Das.

The police said that they seized 38 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 50 thousand in cash from the suspects.

Several syringes which are used for drug intake were also found with them.

The police are now trying to investigate the matter to track if they are involved in large scale smuggling as well.

It may be mentioned that on Tuesday, the Dibrugarh police apprehended six persons and seized 6 containers of suspected heroin.