Guwahati: A woman was beaten to death by her son in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

As per reports, the deceased woman has been identified as Bhimsari Bhengra.

As per locals, she frequently used to have quarrels with her son Patrash Bhengra over his drinking problems.

He usually comes home in a drunk state and fights with his mother over money and other reasons best known to them.

Similarly, on Tuesday night, he came home drunk and started an argument with his mother.

The verbal argument soon turned into physical and he started to beat his mother mercilessly.

She received serious injuries during the attack by her son and before she could be rescued and taken to a hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Patresh was arrested by the police on Wednesday morning.

They were residents of Dingdingi in the Mornoi Tea Estate of Kokrajhar.