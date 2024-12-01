Guwahati: Union minister of textiles Giriraj Singh on Sunday inaugurated the international conference on nature-based solutions for sustainability and climate change in Assam’s Guwahati.

The event has been organised by the textiles ministry’s National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) and the Indian Jute Industries Research Association (IJIRA).

The conference brought together experts, researchers, industry leaders and policymakers from around the world to discuss innovative approaches to achieving carbon neutrality across sectors, including textiles, packaging, and lightweight composites, with a focus on nature-based solutions for addressing climate change and environmental pollution.

While speaking at the event, Singh emphasised the importance of nature-based solutions in tackling global challenges such as environmental pollution and climate change.

“The government is committed to promoting sustainable practices across all sectors, including textile. This conference provides an excellent platform for sharing knowledge and best practices. We are focused on achieving carbon neutrality and reducing pollution, with nature-based solutions serving as a key pathway to this goal,” he said.

Singh highlighted the importance of creating a collaborative community among stakeholders, emphasising that the conference provides an opportunity for participants to share research findings, explore innovative solutions, and forge stronger connections for future progress.

He said this gathering marks a significant step in strengthening global cooperation and aligns with India’s broader vision for a sustainable future.

The conference included research presentations, networking opportunities and events focused on knowledge dissemination.

The two-day event will unite stakeholders from diverse sectors to advance the global effort to curb global warming and foster sustainable practices across industries.

