Goalpara: At least three people including a child were killed in a wild elephant attack at Lakhipur in western Assam’s Goalpara district along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The incident took place at Kurang village near Lakhipur along the Assam-Meghalaya border around 3 am on Monday.

Forest official said, a herd of wild elephants entered the village from the nearby hills area of Meghalaya in search of food and attacked the people.

“Three people including a child were killed in an elephant attack. The incident was taken place along Assam-Meghalaya bordering area,” Dhruba Dutta, Forest Range Officer of Lakhipur said.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Him Kumar Roy, Sachit Vishwakarma, and Sharat Lama.

The police said that six months ago, in a similar attack, a person died in the same village.

The villagers said that due to the scarcity of food in the jungle, wild elephants often enter the village.