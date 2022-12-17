With 2023 almost around the corner, it is the time again to welcome a new year which can be done with a bang with the help of a K-pop album from the South Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT), a close ally of Bangtan Boys or as popularly known BTS.

TXT will be releasing its upcoming new mini-album The Name Chapter: Temptation on January 27, 2023.

Hybe Labels, a YouTube channel of Big Hit Music under which the popular K-pop band TXT was formed, released a teaser of the album recently.

Also Read : Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets married, fans are still confused whether it is a gimmick or reality

TXT made its debut in 2019 and comprises of five members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai.

Meanwhile, fans are quite excited about the comeback of TXT as the group was on a long break since the release of their fourth mini-album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child album which consists of five tracks – Opening Sequence, Good Boy Gone Bad, Trust Fund Baby, Lonely Boy and Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go.

Also Read : Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover welcomes baby girl, know the other Bollywood celebs who turned new parents in 2022

TXT is a close ally of BTS and both these famous K-pop groups which has a massive fan following all over the world debuted under Big Hit Music, a South Korean music label established in 2005.

BTS is a seven member South Korean boy band comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

TXT, which debuted six years after the formation of BTS, made quite a mark among the K-pop fans of the world with their ‘The Dream Chapter’ and ‘The Chaos Chapter’ releases.