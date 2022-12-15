Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Wednesday confirmed getting married to the love of her life Shanwaz Shaikh

The actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with her husband who is a gym trainer by profession.

“And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu. Chiraag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta (I couldn’t have found someone better than him),” the actress wrote in a caption.

“You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU. Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. (Here’s presenting your brother-in-law),” she added.

The pictures shows the newly wedded couple in various candid poses and looking happily in love with each other.

Devoleena opted for a red embroidered net saree along with an embellished red dupatta as her outfit for her wedding day.

The most striking feature of her heavily embellished dupatta were the words ‘Sada sau bhagyavati bhava (May you always remain happily married)’ printed along the edges

Besides her gold and diamond jewellery, Devoleena can be seen in the mangalsutra (necklace worn by married women) along with shankha and pola (traditional bangles that are worn by Bengali women who are married).

The wedding of the actress was a super intimate affair attended only by her close friends and the family members of the bride and groom.

The actress had earlier dropped pictures from her haldi ceremony with her Saath Nibahana Sathiya serial co-stars like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit.

Meanwhile, Vishal had also dropped a few pictures of pre-wedding rituals of Devoleena on his Instagram handle.

He had also recently shared some intimate pictures and videos with Devoleena which led many fans to believe that the duo got married and started pouring notes of congratulations.

A section of netizens, however, expressed disbelief and started questioning whether they got married in reality or it was another kind of promotional gimmick for a show.