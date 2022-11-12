Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover turned parents to a baby girl on Saturday.

The ecstatic parents, who welcomed their first child after six years of marriage, announced the best news of their lives on social media.

By announcing the name of their daughter as ‘Devi Basu Singh Grover’, Bipasha and Karan posted a joint note that can be read, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine. Bipasha and Karan.”

Moreover, the new mother who posted the news on her Instagram handle captioned it as ‘Blessed.’

Basu had announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child in a heart-warming post on social media on August 16, 2022.

With the end of 2022 almost approaching, let us take a lookback at some of the Bollywood celebs who also embraced parenthood this year-

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

The power couple of Bollywood Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl in their lives on November 6. Alia shared the news on Instagram with a note that reads, “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here…. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja became parents to a baby boy on August 20. The doting parents have named their son as Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam, in a post on Instagram, said that she and her husband had choosen to call their son as Vayu as it is a ‘heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful’ name.

Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

Eminent actress Kajal Agarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed a baby boy in their lives on April 19. Kajal often posts pictures of her son Neil on her social media profiles and describes in length the feelings and moments of happiness that she gets after turning a mother.