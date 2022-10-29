New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised students and the public, at large, not to be misled by advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes.

The UGC in a notice issued in this regard has mentioned that students and public, at large should not be misled by advertisements for online programmes offered by the EduTech companies in collaboration with any foreign educational institutes as these online programmes are not recognized by UGC.

“UGC advises Students and public, at large, not to be misled by advertisements for online Ph.D programmes offered by EduTech Companies in collaboration with Foreign Educational Institutes. For more details please see the attached public notice,” UGC wrote on its official Twitter handle.

For more details please see the attached public notice.

In the notice, the UGC said that such online PhD programmes are not recognised by it and asked aspiring students to verify the authenticity of these courses as per UGC regulations 2016 before taking admission.

“Students and public at large, are hereby advised not to be misled by advertisements for online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutes,” the notice issued jointly by the UGC and AICTE said.

“In order to maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016,” it added.

“It is mandatory for all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding PhD degrees,” the notice mentioned.