New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as “fake”.

These universities are not empowered to confer any degree, the majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

“At least 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

The UGC released a list of the 21 fake universities operating in Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Odisha, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

“Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” UGC said in an official notification.

Delhi has eight fake universities — All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Uttar Pradesh has seven such universities — Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, according to the UGC.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala also have fake universities on the list.