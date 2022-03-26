Guwahati: Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh will have three new Sainik Schools. This was announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that it has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State Governments.

These schools will be set up in the initial round of the Government’s initiative of setting up 100 new Sainik schools across the country in partnership mode. They will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools.

The objectives behind the setting up of the new schools are to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the Armed Forces.

Also Read: Assam: Coal mining operations resume at Tikak Colliery of NEC

“It also gives an opportunity to the private sector to work hand-in-hand with the Government towards nation building by refining today’s youth to become responsible citizens of tomorrow”, the MoD stated.

State/UT-wise list of21 approved new Sainik Schools is annexed and can also be seen at www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. 17 of these Schools are Brownfield running schools and 4 are Greenfield schools to be operational shortly. While NGOs/ Trusts /Societies have a share of 12 approved new schools, 6 private schools and 3 State Government-owned schools find a place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools.

Unlike existing Sainik Schools which are purely residential in nature, 7 new Sainik Schools are day schools and 14 such new approved schools have residential arrangements.

Also Read: Assam: At least three NEEPCO employees dead during explosion at Kopili Hydel Project

These new Sainik Schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society and will follow the Rules and Regulations for new Sainik schools in partnership mode prescribed by the Society. In addition to their regular affiliated board curriculum, they will also impart education of Academic PLUS curriculum to the students of Sainik school pattern.

Details pertaining to the modalities of operation of these schools are available at www.sainikschool.ncog.gov.in. “Willing students and parents are invited to visit the web portal and take advantage of this novel opportunity”, the statement read.

The new Sainik School in Assam will be set in Cachar.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the school will be set in Tawang while in Nagaland, the school will be set in Dimapur.