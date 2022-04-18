Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Durgapur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 106 vacant non-teaching positions.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 22

Specializations :

Chemical Engineering/ Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Centre / Management Studies / Mathematics

Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Physics

Earth and Environmental Studies

Electrical Engineering/ Electrical Shop

Mechanical Engineering/ Workshop / Fitting Shop / Welding Shop / Machine Shop/ Blacksmith Shop / Carpentry and Pattern Shop / Foundry Shop

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Accountant vacancy in Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: First Class or equivalent Grade in B.E. /B.Tech./MCA in relevant subject from a recognized University/Institute. Or

First Class Diploma in Engineering in relevant field with excellent academic record Or

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute Or

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

Relevant Trade/Field/Subject:

(i) Chemical Engineering/ Chemistry: First Class B.E/B.Tech/Diploma in Chemical Engineering or B.Sc/ M.Sc with Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences as a subject.

(ii) Civil Engineering: First Class B.E/B.Tech/ Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc/M.Sc with Civil/Environmental Science as a Subject.

Also Read : Mizoram Jobs : Sainik School Chhingchhip Recruitment

(iii) Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Centre / Management Studies/ Mathematics Department: First Class B.E/B.Tech/Diploma in Computer Science Engineering/IT/Computer Applications or B.Sc/M.Sc with Mathematics/Information Technology / Computer Science / Computer Application/ Information Sciences as a subject.

(iv) Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Physics: First Class B.E/B.Tech/ Diploma in Electronics Engineering/IETE / ECE/ ETCE/ Radio Physics/ Electronics /Instrumentation or B.Sc/ M.Sc with Electronics / Physics/ Applied Physics / Radio Physics/ Instrumentation as a subject.

(v) Earth and Environmental Studies: First Class B.E/B.Tech/ Diploma in Earth and Environment Studies or B.Sc/M.Sc with Geology or Applied Geology/ Environmental Sciences or equivalent as a subject.

(vi) Electrical Engineering/ Electrical Shop: First Class B.E/B.Tech/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical and Electronics Engineering or B.Sc/M.ScWith Electrical Sciences/ Electrical Engineering/ Physics/ Applied Physics as a subject.

(vii) Mechanical Engineering/ Workshop/ Fitting Shop/ Welding Shop/ Machine Shop/ Blacksmith Shop/ Carpentry and Pattern Shop/ Foundry Shop: First Class B.E/B.Tech/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Production/ Manufacturing/ Automobile/ Manufacturing Design or B.Sc/M.Sc with Mathematics/ Physics as a subject.

(viii) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering: First Class B.E/B.Tech/Diploma in Instrumentation / Metallurgy / Material Engineering /Mechanical/Electrical/Production/ Moulder/Welder/Fitter or B.Sc/M.Sc with Mathematics/ Physics/ Instrumentation/ Metallurgy as a subject.

Name of post : Senior Technician

No. of posts : 12

Specializations :

Chemical Engineering / Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Centre / Management Studies / Mathematics

Electronics & Communication Engineering / Physics

Earth and Environmental Studies

Electrical Engineering / Electrical Shop

Mechanical Engineering / Workshop / Fitting Shop / Welding Shop / Machine Shop / Blacksmith Shop / Carpentry and Pattern Shop / Foundry Shop

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering



Also Read: Supreme Court Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for Junior Translator vacancies

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Desirable: Bachelor’s degree in relevant field/ Appropriate Trade.

Here the Relevant field or Appropriate Trade Means:

(i) Chemical Engineering/ Chemistry: Chemical Engineering/ Chemical Plant/ Chemistry or equivalent.

(ii) Civil Engineering.: Civil Engineering/ Plumber/ Surveyor or equivalent.

(iii) Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Centre / Management Studies/ Mathematics Dept: Mathematics/Computer Operator/ Computer Operator cum Programming Assistant/ Software Programming/Web Designing/ Hardware Technology/ Network Administration/IT/System Maintenance or equivalent.

(iv) Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Physics: Physics/Instrumentation/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronic System Maintenance/ Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent.

(v) Earth and Environmental Studies: Earth and Environment Studies/Geology/Applied Geology/ Environmental Sciences or equivalent.

(vi) Electrical Engineering/ Electrical Shop: Electrical Engineering/ Electrician/ Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Instrument Mechanic/ Wiremen or equivalent.

(vii) Mechanical Engineering/ Workshop/ Fitting Shop/ Welding Shop/ Machine Shop/ Blacksmith Shop/ Carpentry and Pattern Shop/ Foundry Shop: Mechanical Engineering/ CNC Programming and CNC machining/ Fitter/ Carpentry/ Heat Treater/ Blacksmith/ Foundry/ Welding/Pump Mechanic/Refrigeration & Airconditioning/ Automobile/Production/ Material Design or equivalent.

(viii) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering: Metallurgy/Mechanical Engineering/ Material science/ Moulder/Welder/Fitter or equivalent

Name of post : Technician

No. of posts : 25

Specializations :

Chemical Engineering / Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Centre / Management Studies / Mathematics

Electronics & Communication Engineering / Physics

Earth and Environmental Studies

Electrical Engineering / Electrical Shop

Mechanical Engineering / Workshop / Fitting Shop / Welding Shop / Machine Shop / Blacksmith Shop / Carpentry and Pattern Shop / Foundry Shop

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) with science from a recognized board with at least 60% marks Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks and lTl Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade. Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and lTl Certificate of 2 years duration in appropriate trade. Or

Diploma in Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a recognized Polytechnic / Institute.

Here the Relevant field or Appropriate Trade Means:

(i) Chemical Engineering/ Chemistry: Chemical Engineering/ Chemical Plant/ Chemistry or equivalent.

(ii) Civil Engineering.: Civil Engineering/ Plumber/ Surveyor or equivalent.

(iii) Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Centre / Management Studies/ Mathematics Dept: Mathematics/Computer Operator/ Computer Operator cum Programming Assistant/ Software Programming/Web Designing/ Hardware Technology/ Network Administration/IT/System Maintenance or equivalent.

(iv) Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Physics: Physics/Instrumentation/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronic System Maintenance/ Electronics & Telecommunication or equivalent.

(v) Earth and Environmental Studies: Earth and Environment Studies/Geology/Applied Geology/ Environmental Sciences or equivalent.

(vi) Electrical Engineering/ Electrical Shop: Electrical Engineering/ Electrician/ Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Instrument Mechanic/ Wiremen or equivalent.

(vii) Mechanical Engineering/ Workshop/ Fitting Shop/ Welding Shop/ Machine Shop/ Blacksmith Shop/ Carpentry and Pattern Shop/ Foundry Shop: Mechanical Engineering/ CNC Programming and CNC machining/ Fitter/ Carpentry/ Heat Treater/ Blacksmith/ Foundry/ Welding/Pump Mechanic/Refrigeration & Airconditioning/ Automobile/Production/ Material Design or equivalent.

(viii) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering: Metallurgy/Mechanical Engineering/ Material science/ Moulder/Welder/Fitter or equivalent

Name of post : Library and Information Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science /Arts/ Commerce from recognized University /Institute and Bachelor’s Degree in Library and Information Science.

Desirable: Post Graduate Diploma in Library Automation and Networking, PGDCA or equivalent from a recognized Institution.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: First Class B.E. / B. Tech. in Civil/Electrical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. OR First Class Diploma in Civil/Electrical Engineering with excellent academic record.

Name of post : SAS Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification:

(i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from a recognized University or Institution.

(ii) Strong record of participation in sports and drama / music / films / painting / Photography / journalism event management or other student/ event management activities during college / University studies.

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification:

i) First Class Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline Or Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

ii) Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet.

Name of post : Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline or its equivalent from a recognized University/Institute. Minimum speed of 100 w.p.m. in stenography.

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with minimum speed in short hand 80 w.p.m. in Stenography.

Desirable: Proficiency in Computer Word processing and spread sheet with advance skills.

Name of post : Senior Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Desirable: Proficiency in other computer skills, stenography skills, Bachelor’s degree.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 14

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board with a minimum Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. and proficiency in Computer Word Processing and Spread Sheet.

Desirable: Proficiency in other computer skills; stenography skills.

Name of post : Lab Attendant

No. of posts : 12

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) in science from a recognized board.

Name of post : Office Attendant

No. of posts : 5

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential:

Educational Qualification: Senior secondary (10+2) from a recognized board.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the link available on the Institute website at https://nitdgp.ac.in/p/careers under the tab Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment. The link for online application shall remain up to 05:00 PM on 29th April 2022

Application Fees :

Technical Assistant, Junior Engineer, SAS Assistant, Library and Information Assistant, Sr. Technician, Technician, Superintendent, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant : Rs. 1000/-

Lab. Attendant/ Office Attendant : Rs. 800/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here