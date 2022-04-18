Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 25 vacant positions of Court Assistant (Junior Translator).

Name of post : Court Assistant (Junior Translator)

No. of posts : 25

Language wise vacancies :

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Assamese) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Bengali) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Telegu) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Gujarati) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Urdu) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Marathi) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Tamil) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Kannada) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Malayalam) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Manipuri) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Odia): 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Punjabi) : 2

Junior Translator (for translating judgment from English to Nepali) : 2

Pay : Level 7 of the Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs.44,900/-

Eligibility Criteria :

Essential Qualification :

(A) Graduate from recognized University with English & respective vernacular language as subjects. AND

(B) Two years experience in translation work from English to respective vernacular language and vice-versa in any Govt. or reputed Private Institution.

(C) Proficiency in computer operations and knowledge of relevant office packages viz., word processing in English and respective vernacular language.

Age Limit : Candidates applying for the post of Junior Translator should be above 18 years and below 32 years of age. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-Servicemen and Dependents of Freedom Fighter Category as per Government Rules. There will be no upper age limit for departmental candidates who are already in service of Supreme Court Registry. The relaxation in upper age will not be applicable to the candidates who are working in other Govt. Departments/Public Sector Undertakings etc.

Selection Procedure : The candidates will first be subjected to Objective Type Written Test and Translation Test and those who qualify both the tests will be called for English and language proficiency test on Computer to ascertain typing speed in English and respective vernacular languages. The candidates who qualify in all the tests will then be called for an interview (Viva). The candidates who qualify the Interview by securing minimum qualifying or more marks will be empanelled in the order of merit for appointment as Junior Translator.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online for which the link is provided through Supreme Court Website, www.sci.gov.in. The starting date for online registration of application is 18.04.2022 at 00.00 hours and last date thereof is 14.05.2022 at 23.59 hours.

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable Application/Test Fee of Rs. 500/- for General/OBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates/dependents of freedom fighters plus bank charges through online mode only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here