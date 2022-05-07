Dimapur: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Saturday said the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland and the North East Educational Council will jointly organise Nagaland’s 1st Edu Connect Conclave 2022 “Investment for the Future” at the Capital Convention Centre in Kohima from May 10.

The two-day conclave is being organised in collaboration with the state school education, higher education and technical education departments.

Informing the heads of secondary and higher secondary institutions in the state, the NBSE said the education expo intends to connect students seeking admissions, especially in education that is vocational and employment-oriented, with premier colleges or institutes of the country. It is also aimed at enabling the students to obtain first-hand information about admission to such colleges and institutes and the courses offered, fee structure, free education, scholarships, education loans, options for fellowships abroad, etc.

This will not only help overcome the difficulties faced by the students in getting admissions to premier educational institutions of the country but will also attract potential institutions to establish in Nagaland, a release said on Saturday.

The expo will also help schools and colleges fine-tune their career counselling, find out post-graduate opportunities outside Nagaland, and guidance on education loans and fellowships, and scholarships.

The event will be broadcast in all the districts for the students and parents to watch it live through the MyGov Nagaland YouTube channel. In this regard, the NBSE directed the heads of institutions to coordinate with their respective district education officers and arrange for their students to attend the live broadcast of the event.

For Kohima town, the heads of selected schools have been asked to make necessary arrangements for their students of Classes X and XII to attend the expo at the Capital Convention Centre.