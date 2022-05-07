Guwahati: A Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan died after he fell from a building at the Masimpur BSF camp in Silchar.

As per reports, the deceased jawan has been identified as Hukam Singh Bhilala (44), a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Although he was taken to the BSF Hospital right after the incident, he was said to be in a critical condition.

He was referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for better treatment but on reaching the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

As per the reports, the authorities of the said camp suspected that he might have fallen from the building under the influence of alcohol.

Higher officials said that they found alcohol bottles, glasses, and plates on the terrace from which he fell.