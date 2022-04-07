Applications are invited for the post of Physiotherapist in Indian Weightlifting Federation.

Indian Weightlifting Federation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Head Physiotherapist.

Name of post : Head Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: INR 1,00,000 – 2,00,000 per month (depending on qualification, experience and overall performance of the candidate during the selection process)

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Post Graduation in Sports Physiotherapy i.e., MPT (Sports) or MPT (Ortho & Sports Combined PG degree) or equivalent qualification from a recognised university/institute.

2. No online degree/diploma will be accepted as substitute to above qualification

3. More than 7 years experience in sports such as Cricket/Olympic bound games at elite level preferably with national teams.

4. Other qualifications relevant to meet the sports specific demand may be considered as additional qualifications

Place of Posting: The Head Physiotherapist, so recruited, will be posted in Patiala but may be required to travel extensively throughout the country and abroad.

How to apply : Candidate has to apply only online through the email at iwlf2008@gmail.com up to April 30, 2022.

The following essential certificates/ documents should be self attested, scanned and forwarded strictly in the order mentioned below all compiled in a single pdf file via email id provided.

a) Application Form with recent passport size photograph.

b) Resume.

c) Document for DOB.

d) Proof of Identity.

e) Bachelor degree and mark sheet.

f) Work experience Certificate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

