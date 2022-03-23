The University Grants Commission (UGC) recently declared that a common examination will be held for admission in undergraduate programmes in all central universities from the academic session 2022-23.

Students will have to mandatorily appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in all UGC funded central universities in India.

The competitive exam will be conducted in 13 languages namely Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Punjabi, Odia and English.

A total of 45 Central Universities in the country would be taking in students on the basis of their performance in the CUET UG exam.

The registration for the examination will begin from first week of April 2022.

Moreover, CUET would also be held for admission to postgraduate programmes in all UGC funded central universities in the country.

“A large number of Central Universities have also confirmed their participation in the CUET – 2022 (PG),” UGC said in a notification.

“The CUET may also be adopted by the State/ Private / Deemed to be Universities,” it added.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) would be conducting the CUET UG and PG examinations separately.

The CUET UG examination will be held in the first week of July, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Monday.

With the adoption of CUET by central universities, Class 12 marks will no longer be the factor used for determining admission criteria.

According to the UGC, CUET will carry multiple choice questions based on NCERT textbooks and students will be marked negatively for incorrect answers.

It will have three sections comprising of Section A (the language test), Section B (the domain specific test) and Section C, which is optional, is a general test for vocational/open eligibility/cross stream test.

