TEZPUR: The National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Assam’s Tezpur University in collaboration with Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari and Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture, Guwahati organized a public lecture on ‘Diversity, Inclusion, Mutual Respect on Tuesday.

The lecture was held under the C-20 (Civil-20) programme for teachers and students of higher education institutions at Tezpur University.

C-20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the Group of Twenty (G20) that provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice people’s aspirations to the world leaders in G20.

It gives CSOs a forum to protect the agency of this sector, reflect the primary and common concerns affecting the people of the world, and to promote social and economic development with the vision of leaving no one behind.

Speaking on the theme of event, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor, Tezpur University said these virtues like diversity, inclusion, mutual respect) are not new to Indians as these principles are engraved in Vedanta.

Prof Singh highlighted the works of Swami Vivekananda on Vedanta and explained to the audience regarding the importance of spiritual principles in daily life, such as service to others and the pursuit of social justice.

Calling Swami Vivekananda a great reformer, Prof Singh said that Vivekananda extensively talked about Education through which character building was possible.

Speaker of the event, Dr Dharmendra Baruah, assistant professor, Tezpur College emphasized the importanceof embracing diversity and inclusivity, which he opined can create stronger, more resilient, and harmonious environments that benefit everyone involved.

Dr R N Pal, coordinator, Vivekananda Kendra, Tezpur spoke of creating an environment where everyone feels respected, valued, and included.

Dr Pal said that it is possible when diverse voices are heard, considered, and recognized.

Prof Papori Baruah of Department of Business Administration and Prof Debendra Chandra Baruah of Department of Energy also addressed the gathering and interacted with the students.

Apart from Tezpur University students, the lecture was attended by students of Delhi Public School Tezpur and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, Tezpur.

Dr Amiya Kumar Das, programme coordinator, NSS, TU, Dr Sarmistha Das and Dr Apurba Saha, programme officers, NSS coordinated the programme on behalf of Tezpur University.

