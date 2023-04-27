Guwahati: In order to safeguard the economic interest of local weavers of Assam and revive the cultural artefact- “Gamosa” through Intellectual Property management, Tezpur University on Monday presented the draft “Assam Gamosa Heritage (Protection) Bill 2023” to Handloom Textiles & Sericulture minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma in Guwahati.

The draft bill is an outcome of the University Grants Commission (UGC) funded project titled “Reviving cultural artefact Gamosa through Intellectual Property management in Assam and innovative supply chain” under the Scheme for Trans-disciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy (STRIDE) at Tezpur University, Assam.

The objective of the bill is to create a transnational Act through Parliament to revive the cultural artefact- “Gamosa” in a manner that safeguards the economic as well as intellectual property rights of the weaver (xipinie) and create conducive impact for a regional innovation system on the basis of the geographical indication (GI) tag that has been already granted.

Dr Mridul Dutta, the project coordinator, presented four intervention areas. These are documentation of Traditional Knowledge & Traditional Cultural Expressions of Gamosa institution, establishing standard operating procedures in Goxain Kapur, Thapona Kapur, Bihuwan, Dora Baran, & Tiyoni as enlisted in GI Gamosa of Assam, and implementing blockchain solutions to ascertain client supply chain integrity and restrict design infringement.

Brahma appreciated the endeavour of Tezpur University and directed Handloom & Textiles Department to examine the matter further.