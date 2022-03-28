Applications are invited for contractual posts of Assistant Professors in Tezpur Law College, Assam.

Tezpur Law College, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor (Contractual).

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Contractual)

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Educational Qualification : Masters in Law (LL.M.). Candidates with PhD / NET / SLET will be preferred.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the standard format of application prescribed by the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam along with copies of Marksheets and Certificates to tezpurlawcollege@gmail.com within April 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Application Form : Click Here

