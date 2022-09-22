New Delhi: The Indian Rupee reached a new record low against the dollar on Thursday.

The rupee slid beyond 80 against the dollar while the greenback climbed to a two-decade high.

The dollar rose as the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and projected a more aggressive policy path.

The rupee opened at 80.29 and reached 80.35 a dollar.

At 10 am it saw a record weak level of 80.4375, compared to its previous close of just below the 80-per-dollar mark.

Rupee as per reports, fell 42 paise to a fresh all-time low of 80.38 against the US dollar in the early trade.