Guwahati: A Tezpur University student from Chabua in the Dibrugarh district reportedly committed suicide inside his hostel room on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Aditya Tanti who belongs to the tea tribe community. He was a seventh-semester final year B.Tech student.

He was found hanging inside his room at the Patkai hostel.

The reason behind Tanti taking the extreme step is not yet known but an investigation is still on.

Reports state that the youth may have committed suicide on Tuesday night but the incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon.

A seventh-semester female student of Tezpur University has committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room earlier in 2021 in a similar way.

The body of the 20-year-old female student was found hanging by fellow inmates of the Kopili Girls Hostel and they altered the authorities.

The student, who hails from upper Assam’s Dibrugarh, was pursuing her Integrated M.Sc in Chemistry.