What excites you more- playing your favorite game or getting free rewards? What if we tell you that you can get both. Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy playing the game but can also claim free rewards using redemption codes. Yes, similar to Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire MAX players can also claim in-game items like characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. The steps to claim the rewards are simple and easy. To claim the freebies today you need to visit the Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

As the name says, Garena Free Fire MAX is the higher version of Garena Free Fire with more advanced effects, animations, and graphics. Players can know that the codes which can be used to claim the freebies are also same as that of the Garena Free Fire along with the website which you need to visit to redeem the codes. Also, the players of Garena Free Fire who already have an account can login to Free Fire MAX by using their existing Free Fire account.

Also read : Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for June 6: Tidebreaker Surge Bundle and Redeem Latest FF Reward

Garena Free Fire has been banned in India and now players there are playing Garena Free Fire MAX. However, it is also limited to only the Android users. Garena Free Fire MAX has been removed for download from the App Store in India, but the android users can still play it by downloading it from the Google Play store.

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 6, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Rewards Using Codes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for June 6, 2022:

Also read : BGMI Redeem Code Today 6 June 2022 100% Working

MHM5-D8ZQ-ZP22

W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E

X99T-K56X-DJ4X

8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ

ZRJA-PH29-4KV5

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF

FF9M-J31C-XKRG

FF10-617K-GUF9

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

SARG-886A-V5GR

XWEY-VGQC-3CT8

Q3IB-BMSL-7AK8

G4ST-1ZTBE-2RP9

J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P

GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ

B3G7-A22T-WDR7

YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

B6IY-CTNH-4PV3

Also read : Quordle 133 For June 6, 2022: Quordle HINTS, Clues & Answers Today!