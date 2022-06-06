Quordle is a web-based word game, and is quite similar to Wordle. Every day, Quordle comes up with a new set of tricky words.

Like Wordle, Quordle too is an interesting word puzzle game, and it has gained attention of a large section of people across the globe. People play the word puzzle game by visiting the website, quordle.com. Quordle is popular for coming up with tough words on most days.

As the Quordle words of the day are quite difficult to guess, players are always in search of hints and clues. Players need to guess 4 words of the day within nine chances. It is important to guess all four words correctly without losing chances.

Quordle 133 Hints Today: Clues for 6 June 2022

Also read : Wordle 352 for June 6: Check these hints and clues for solving today’s word game

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with an L, 2 with a U, 3 with a P, and 4 with an F.

Word 1 begins with an L, 2 with a U, 3 with a P, and 4 with an F. Hint 2: Word ending – 1: R, 2: N, 3: Y, 4: D

Word ending – 1: R, 2: N, 3: Y, 4: D Hint 3: Word 1 – less high in position

Word 1 – less high in position Hint 4: Word 2 – the action of joining together or the fact of being joined together, especially in a political context

Word 2 – the action of joining together or the fact of being joined together, especially in a political context Hint 5: Word 3 – a social gathering of invited guests, typically involving eating, drinking, and entertainment

Word 3 – a social gathering of invited guests, typically involving eating, drinking, and entertainment Hint 6: Word 4 – an overflow of a large amount of water beyond its normal limits, especially over what is normally dry land

Also read : Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For June 6, 2022: Redeem Latest FF Rewards Using Codes

The answer for Quordle 133, released on June 6th, 2022, can be seen below:

LOWER

UNION

PARTY

FLOOD

Also Read: BGMI Redeem Code Today 6 June 2022 100% Working