Wordle is an exciting and the most popular word-guessing game, and its new word of the day for today, June 6,2022 is out.

The New York Times-owned game ignites players’ minds to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. With the help of colour-coded hints, it tells people about the presence or absence of a letter or alphabet in the guessing game.

Typically, Wordle sets common five-letter words that players can guess in the first few trials. Sometimes, the game throws a curveball, and players end up searching for the word, and fails.

The Wordle game allows users to share their scores on social media platforms like Twitter and WhatsApp. If you’re struggling with today’s (June 6) Wordle 352 of the day, the team of Northeast Now is here to help

Also read : Oppo Pad Air set to launch soon

We reveal the answer, so that you don’t miss your last chance. We don’t want to spoil the excitement of the Wordle game.

Also read : Quordle 133 For June 6, 2022: Quordle HINTS, Clues & Answers Today!

Wordle Word 352 Hints And Answer Today, June 6:

The word starts with G

The word ends with M

The vowel is 0

Also read : Urfi Javed, known for her bold dressing sense shocked her followers with her “new look”

Today’s Wordle answer: what is the Wordle word for 6 Jun 2022 :

Wordle for June 6 is “GLOOM“

Wordle Answer for Past Week :

In case you missed yesterday’s Wordle, the word of the day for June 1 was CREAK. Before that, the Wordle word of the day for May 31 was MANOR. The Wordle word of the day for May 30 was ATOLL, and the Wordle word of the day for May 29 was BAYOU. Further, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 343 was CREPT and before that, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 342 was TIARA. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 341 – May 26 was ASSET, which means assert or confirm as a result of one’s own experience that something is true or accurately so described. The word of the day for May 25 before that was VOUCH, and before that, on May 24, the Wordle word of the day for Wordle 339 was ALBUM. The Wordle word of the day for Wordle 338 on May 23 was HINGE. Before that, Wordle 337 word of the day for May 22 was MONEY. Wordle 336 word of the day for May 21 was SCRAP.

The correct guess of the Wordle word will mark a particular block with the single letter as ‘green.’ If the secret word has the letter ‘R’ in it, but your chosen word places the letter in the wrong block, it will be shown in yellow. If the block remains grey, it means the letter is not in any spot. Each day, Wordle will choose a new word of the day, so in other words, the secret word keeps changing.

Also read : BGMI Redeem Code Today 6 June 2022 100% Working