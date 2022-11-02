Guwahati: If you own a Maruti Suzuki car and specifically a WagonR, Celerio or Ignis, then you probably need to check this.

People who purchased any of the above-said cars manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022, need to check with the dealers in order for the call-back issue.

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of the said models.

The cars are being called back because of a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd BSE filing said, “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin (‘Part’), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run.”

The cars being called back will be inspected and any faulty parts will be replaced free of cost, the company said.

