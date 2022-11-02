Guwahati: If you own a Maruti Suzuki car and specifically a WagonR, Celerio or Ignis, then you probably need to check this.

People who purchased any of the above-said cars manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022, need to check with the dealers in order for the call-back issue.

As per reports, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of the said models.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno CNG, check price & specs

The cars are being called back because of a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd BSE filing said, “It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin (‘Part’), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run.”

Also Read: Assam: At least half a kilo of heroin seized in Karimganj

The cars being called back will be inspected and any faulty parts will be replaced free of cost, the company said.