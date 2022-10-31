After several days of teasing, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the Baleno CNG. The Baleno CNG was launched alongside the XL6 CNG.

With the latest launch, the company now offers 12 CNG models.

The specifications of the Baleno CNG:

The CNG Baleno will come in Delta and Zeta variants with a 1.2-litre engine that produces 90PS of max power and 113Nm of peak torque in petrol mode and 77PS of max power and 98.5Nm of peak torque in the CNG mode.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki might launch the Brezza CNG soon, price expected from Rs 8.74 lakh

Only the manual transmission option will be available in the CNG segment of the Baleno and the claimed mileage is 30.61 km/kg of CNG.

The Baleno CNG will also boast a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro touch infotainment system with onboard voice assistance.

Also Read: The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be a game changer?

It will also have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity enabled with a MID display for CNG-specific screens.

It will also have an LED projector headlamp set up.

The price for the Delta MT variant is Rs 8.28 lakh (ex-showroom) and Zeta MT is Rs 9.21 lakh (ex-showroom).