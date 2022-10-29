The Brezza from Maruti Suzuki is one of the most popular SUVs in India and since 2016, the car has seen a lot of changes.

The latest update on the vehicle is the introduction of the CNG version. During the launch, it had a diesel variant and soon it got a petrol version.

However, with the launch of the Brezza CNG, it will be India’s first SUV to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

While the date is not yet announced, the SUV is expected to be out in the market by the next of 2023.

The major thing to be concerned about is that the CNG variants with would be around six might be at least Rs 75,000 costlier than the petrol version.

The Brezza CNG will also be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Maruti exited the diesel engine market in 2020 and now is concentrating to bring in more CNG models to the Indian market.

As per reports, Brezza CNG will come with the 1.5-litre K15C DualJet engine.

The engine is expected to deliver a power of 87bhp.

The expected price of the Brezza CNG will be between Rs 8.74 lakh to Rs 13.05 lakh. The price is estimated as per the market. The automatic version may go up as much as Rs 14.55 lakh.