The Indian motorcycle market over the years has seen a rise in demand for high-capacity machines.

To meet the demands, Royal Enfield is now all set to launch the Suber Meteor 650 which is expected to be out in the market by November 2022.

The price is expected to be around Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh.

The Super Meteor will be a bigger version of the current Meteor 350 and is based on a 650cc cruiser platform.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 seen on roads

The bike is being labelled as a premium cruiser and will compete with most foreign brands.

The Super Meteor will feature Royal Enfield’s 648cc, air and oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine.

It will deliver 47bhp of power and 52Nm of peak torque coupled with a six-speed manual transmission system.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 finally in showrooms, here are the features

As per reports, the bike will also feature upside-down telescopic front forks.

The Super Meteor 650 could be launched at the 2022 Rider Mania scheduled between the 18th and 20th of November.