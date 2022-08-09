Royal Enfield has introduced the latest Hunter 350 and here are some of the details that you need to know before deciding if you should get it.

Like all the other 350 machines by the Royal Enfield, this one too has the identical 349 cc engine equipped with a 5-speed manual transmission system. The engine is capable of producing 20.2 bhp with 27nm of torque.

It has a kerb weight of 177 kilograms and a fuel tank capacity of 13 litres.

The Hunter 350 is the only Royal Enfield in production to feature super manoeuvrable 17” front and rear tyres, and striking cast alloy wheels. The tubeless tyres let you ride uninterrupted for as long as you want, minus the puncture paranoia.

The Hunter’s retro-inspired rotary switch cubes make powering up and taking off a tactile, hands-on experience designed to wake you up.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 expected to be launched at Rs 1.70 lakh, check specs

The Hunter has a 791mm seat height which is quite great for anyone to seat and ride along even in the worst of traffic.

In terms of the braking, the Hunter as per Royal Enfield’s official website is built for unpredictable urban environment situations. It has an anti-lock braking system with 300mm front and 270mm rear discs.

This enables the rider to stop the bike even the shortest of distances.

Also Read: Royal Enfield prepares Himalayan 450 launch in March 2023

One major feature that the Hunter boasts is that it comes equipped with a USB port. This can be quite an amazing feature for travellers who explore various places mostly in the mountain or hilly areas. Many such areas usually have very less options in terms of electricity and having an on-the-go charging port can be quite a relief.

In terms of pricing, the bike comes at a starting tag of Rs. 1,67,359 in India.

The bike has three variants and eight colour schemes. The top variant’s price starts from Rs 1,86,528.

While the bike is from Royal Enfield, it maintains the old-school look but gets a ton of new modern features and which takes away the Kickstarter.