Over the past decade, Royal Enfield motorcycles have changed a lot. From being a basic 350/500cc analogue engine to being one of India’s quite modern machines, Royal Enfield’s motorcycles have come a long way.

In a similar way, its most awaited model, the Hunter 350 would be seen to be a quite modern version of any of its motorcycles.

As per the latest updates, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is a roadster based on the same 350 cc J-platform which is shared by the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

As per some reports, the Hunter 350 is said to be the smallest and most compact Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Its height, length and width as well as wheelbase will be shorter as compared to any of its current on-sale machines.

The Royal Enfield Hunter is expected to have a kerb weight of around 180 kg.

This is said to be at least 10-12 kg lighter than other Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycles.

The Hunter 350 will also share the same 349.34 cc single-cylinder engine which is also set on the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

The maximum power output of 14.87 kW (20.2 bhp) at 6,100 rpm is expected to be on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

Although there were no confirmations on the torque, it is expected to be 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm which is similar to Royal Enfield’s other 350 versions.

It will retain the 5-speed gearbox which is similar to the Classic or Meteor.

The Hunter 350 is also expected to be more agile with a wheelbase of 1,370 mm. The Hunter 350 is expected to be launched in the first week of August.

The expected price for the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be Rs 1.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

This will be the most affordable Royal Enfield in the market once launched.