GUWAHATI: A man was arrested from the Digarupar area of Kamrup Metro’s Sonapur for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The accused has been identified as Babul Debnath.

As per reports, the minor who is just 15 years old was allegedly raped by Debnath while she was alone in the house in the same area.

The arrested person was accused of entering the house while she was alone.

The family said that they came to know about the incident after they saw the accused coming out of the house in a suspicious manner.

The minor who also has a disability which was not disclosed by the family told that Babul Debnath had forced her.

The family of the victim further accused that the man had come into their house seeking water but on noticing that the girl was alone, he took advantage of the situation.

They also claimed that now Babul had also threatened to harm them after coming out of jail.