Motorcycle enthusiasts in India can now take a trip down memory lane with the new Kawasaki Eliminator 500.

The Eliminator had been a nostalgic name for bikers in India. However, it was discontinued over a decade ago. However, Kawasaki has now relaunched a bigger Eliminator at Rs 5.62 lakh (ex-showroom).

Arriving after its global debut in mid-2023, this cruiser brings classic aesthetics with a modern engine punch.

The Eliminator 500 is powered by a 451cc parallel-twin engine, a tweaked version of the one found in the Ninja 400.

Featuring a longer stroke, bigger airbox, and 32mm throttle bodies, it churns out 45hp at 9,000rpm and 42.6Nm of torque at 6,000rpm, promising better low-end grunt and smoother ride than its smaller sibling. This engine also powers the recent Ninja 500 and Z500 unveiled at EICMA 2023.

Power hits the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch for smoother gear changes.

Unlike its bigger-engined cousin, the Vulcan 650, the Eliminator rides on a brand-new chassis with dual rear shocks, giving it a more old-school cruiser vibe.

However, familiar Vulcan traits emerge with the long and low stance and a massive 18-inch front wheel.

The rear, though, opts for a 16-inch wheel compared to the Vulcan’s 17-inch. Stopping power comes courtesy of a 310mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, both aided by dual-channel ABS for safety.