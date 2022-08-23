Applications are invited for various project based positions in Sarvashiksha Educational Foundation.

Sarvashiksha Educational Foundation is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for the post of Project Proposal Writer.

Name of post : Project Proposal Writer

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Senior Manager and Officer vacancies in BVFCL

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Preferably a law student

ii) Good English communication and writing skills

iii) Only female candidates are eligible to apply

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to jobs4shiksha@gmail.com

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant and Health Worker vacancy in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya