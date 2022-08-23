Applications are invited for various project based positions in Sarvashiksha Educational Foundation.
Sarvashiksha Educational Foundation is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for the post of Project Proposal Writer.
Name of post : Project Proposal Writer
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
i) Preferably a law student
ii) Good English communication and writing skills
iii) Only female candidates are eligible to apply
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to jobs4shiksha@gmail.com
