Applications are invited for 625 vacant managerial positions in North East Small Finance Bank.

Name of post : Branch Head

No. of posts : 80

Qualification : Full time Graduate in any discipline

Experience : Minimum 8 years of Retail Banking experience

Name of post : Assistant Branch Head

No. of posts : 130

Qualification : Full time Graduate in any discipline

Experience : Minimum 8 years of Retail Banking experience with 2-3 years of relevant experience

Name of post : Single Window Operator

No. of posts : 50

Qualification : Full time Graduate in any discipline

Experience : At least 2-3 years of Retail Banking experience

Name of post : Business Development Executive- Liability (Trainee)

No. of posts : 60

Qualification : Full time Graduate in any discipline

Experience : Freshers with good aptitude and smart communication skills is a must. Age not more than 27 years ( as on 01.01.2022). Should be willing to work in rural and semi-urban areas and job involves extensive field duty.

Name of post : Business Development Executive- Assests (Trainee)

No. of posts : 280

Qualification : Full time Graduate in any discipline

Experience : Freshers with good aptitude and smart communication skills is a must. Age not more than 27 years ( as on 01.01.2022). Should be willing to work in rural and semi-urban areas and job involves extensive field duty.

Name of post : Zonal Head (A zone comprises of 3-4 clusters)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

Experience : Minimum 12-15 years of Experience in Banking with atleast 3 years of Cluster/Zonal/Area/Region Head or equivalent in other banks. Shall be responsible for looking after minimum 20 Bank Branch Offices and Approximately 200 Staff members. Shall be responsible for overall business growth (both Asset and Liability), recovery and NPA management as well as people management

Name of post : Cluster Business Manager ( A cluster comprises of 6-8 branches)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University

Experience : Minimum 7-10 years of experience in sales/ branch operations. Should posses excellent knowledge of banking products and processes with team handling experiences. Preference will be on leadership quality in leading a team of 75-100 staff members.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nesfb.com/onlineapply.aspx up to June 14, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

