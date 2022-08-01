Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) Expert.

Name of post : Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in relevant discipline (preferably in Disaster Management, Environmental Sciences / Engineering, Social Work, Mass Communication, Sociology, Geography, Geology, Agriculture, Urban Planning or any relevant field)

Experience : Minimum (10) ten years of total experience in the social sector out of which minimum experience of five years in the field of Disaster Management – Post Qualification.

How to apply : Candidates can send the applications in prescribed form along with attested copies of all certificates, marksheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates etc. to recruitment.asdma@gmail.com by August 15, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

