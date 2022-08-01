Apply for Junior Research Fellow vacancy in Cotton University

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Cotton University Guwahati.

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DAE-BRNS funded research project titled “Development of a Differentially Pumped Charged Exchange Cell for Positive Ion Mass Spectrometry (PIMS).”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Physics or equivalent in streams like Radiation Physics

Desirable : Candidate having exposure to MS Excel, AutoCAD and simulation works are encouraged to apply

Fellowship : Rs. 14000/- per month for two years and for third and final year fellowship will be Rs. 16000/- per month. NET-JRF / GATE qualified persons will be paid fellowship of Rs. 31000/- per month for two years and then after third and final year will be Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : 30 years with relaxation to SC / ST / OBC / Women candidates as per Government of India norms

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit one page write-up and a detailed CV to Prof GC Wary (ganeshwary@cottonuniversity.ac.in) via email only with subject line as “Application for JRF position in DAE-BRNS project”

Last date for submission of application is August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

