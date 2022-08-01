Applications are invited for various research based positions in Cotton University Guwahati.

Cotton University Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a DAE-BRNS funded research project titled “Development of a Differentially Pumped Charged Exchange Cell for Positive Ion Mass Spectrometry (PIMS).”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Physics or equivalent in streams like Radiation Physics

Desirable : Candidate having exposure to MS Excel, AutoCAD and simulation works are encouraged to apply

Fellowship : Rs. 14000/- per month for two years and for third and final year fellowship will be Rs. 16000/- per month. NET-JRF / GATE qualified persons will be paid fellowship of Rs. 31000/- per month for two years and then after third and final year will be Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : 30 years with relaxation to SC / ST / OBC / Women candidates as per Government of India norms

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit one page write-up and a detailed CV to Prof GC Wary (ganeshwary@cottonuniversity.ac.in) via email only with subject line as “Application for JRF position in DAE-BRNS project”

Last date for submission of application is August 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

