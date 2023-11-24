Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SITA Assam.
State Information & Transformation Aayog (SITA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Team Leader and Sector Expert.
Name of post : Team Leader
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Masters in Economics or MBA in Finance or Post Graduate Diploma in Management with considerable amount of field experience post highest qualification. Minimum 5-10 years’ experience
Name of post : Sector Expert
No. of posts : 8
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Economics & Finance : 1
- Agriculture and Allied Sectors : 1
- Infrastructure and Industry : 1
- Social Sectors- Education and Health : 1
- Technology and Entrepreneurship : 1
- Urban Development : 1
- IT and Data Analytics : 1
- Human Resources and Capacity Building : 1
Qualification & Experience :
Economics & Finance : Masters in Economics, Finance or Business Administration with finance. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
Agriculture and Allied Sectors : Master’s degree or higher in Agriculture or Agribusiness or Agricultural Economics or Horticulture or Animal Husbandry or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
Infrastructure and Industry : Master’s degree in Engineering or technology or urban planning or MBA or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
Social Sectors- Education and Health : Master’s degree or higher in public health or health administration or social work of sociology, psychology or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
Technology and Entrepreneurship : Master’s degree or higher, such as MBA or M. Tech or M.Sc or equivalent in technology management or entrepreneurship or business administration or computer science or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
Urban Development : Master’s degree on higher in urban panning of urban development or Architecture or Civil Engineering or Geography or Engineering (B. Arch/B. Planning). Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
IT and Data Analytics : Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Bata Science, Statistics, Mathematics. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
Human Resources and Capacity Building : Masters in Social works or gender study demography or social sciences or training and development or human resource management. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience
How to apply :
Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents submit to the Office of the Vice-Chairman, State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), First Floor, Block-A, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006 within 29th December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here