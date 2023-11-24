Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SITA Assam.

State Information & Transformation Aayog (SITA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Team Leader and Sector Expert.

Name of post : Team Leader

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Economics or MBA in Finance or Post Graduate Diploma in Management with considerable amount of field experience post highest qualification. Minimum 5-10 years’ experience

Name of post : Sector Expert

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Economics & Finance : 1

Agriculture and Allied Sectors : 1

Infrastructure and Industry : 1

Social Sectors- Education and Health : 1

Technology and Entrepreneurship : 1

Urban Development : 1

IT and Data Analytics : 1

Human Resources and Capacity Building : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Economics & Finance : Masters in Economics, Finance or Business Administration with finance. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

Agriculture and Allied Sectors : Master’s degree or higher in Agriculture or Agribusiness or Agricultural Economics or Horticulture or Animal Husbandry or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

Infrastructure and Industry : Master’s degree in Engineering or technology or urban planning or MBA or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

Social Sectors- Education and Health : Master’s degree or higher in public health or health administration or social work of sociology, psychology or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

Technology and Entrepreneurship : Master’s degree or higher, such as MBA or M. Tech or M.Sc or equivalent in technology management or entrepreneurship or business administration or computer science or a related field. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

Urban Development : Master’s degree on higher in urban panning of urban development or Architecture or Civil Engineering or Geography or Engineering (B. Arch/B. Planning). Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

IT and Data Analytics : Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Bata Science, Statistics, Mathematics. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

Human Resources and Capacity Building : Masters in Social works or gender study demography or social sciences or training and development or human resource management. Minimum 3-8 years’ experience

How to apply :

Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents submit to the Office of the Vice-Chairman, State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA), First Floor, Block-A, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006 within 29th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here