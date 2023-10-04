Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Silchar Medical College Assam.

Silchar Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate and Technical Assistant under the Diagnostics for One Health and user Driven Solutions for AMR(DOSA 2) Project in Department of Microbiology for a period of one year purely on temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential: M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Life Science / Microbiology / Biochemistry

Desirable:

i. PhD in Life Sciences/Allied subjects

ii. Experience in Research Laboratory/Health Institute and handling blood/tissue/urine samples

iii. Knowledge of Computer Applications or Business Intelligence tools / Data Management

Age Limit: 18-35 years

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential:

i.12th pass in Science subjects

ii. Two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician.

Desirable:

i. B.Sc /M.Sc Microbiology/Biotechnology/Life Science/Biochemistry

ii. Experience in Research Laboratory/Health Institute and handling blood/tissue/urine samples

iii. Knowledge of Computer Applications .

Age Limit: 18-30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th October 2023 at 11 AM in Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College & Hospital, Silchar-788014, Assam. Reporting time for the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with standard form of application, bio-data, recent self-signed passport photograph and original certificates along with Xerox copies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







