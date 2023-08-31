Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (SRF) in CCRAS sponsored project entitled “Deciphering Pharmacodynamics of Ayurvedic formulations used in the

treatment of neurodegenerative diseases by integrating reverse pharmacological approaches.”

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 35,000/- + 18% HRA per month

Also Read : Assam CM inaugurates the state’s longest flyover of Assam named Nilachal Flyover

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: The candidate must have a MD Pharmacology or MVSc Pharmacology or M.S/ M.Pharm Pharmacology or MSc in life sciences/Pharmacology with two years of research experience from a recognized University/Institution with minimum 60% marks. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.

Also Read : Assam CM launches a scheme for his ‘young friends’ to help them get ‘transformative’ benefits

Desirable : Candidates should have experience in cell culture experiments, basic molecular techniques, and handling animal experiments and preference will be given to the candidate having experience in Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease models

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application, relaxable up to 5 years in the case of

SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ from 31.08.2023 to 14.09.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here