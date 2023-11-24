Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERAMAC Guwahati Assam.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Field Executive and Project Executive.

Name of post : Field Executive

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

i) Data entry operator in skill India digital under PMKVY 4.0, should be well versed with Microsoft excel sheet and travelling North East Region (NER) is compulsory

ii) The candidates should have minimum 1 years of Post Qualification working experience in Govt. /Semi govt./PSU/Autonomous body in skill development, Cluster development and Sustainable Livelihood Project.

Emoluments : Negotiable based on experience

Age Limit : Below 30 yrs. May be relaxed by 2 years if candidate is found suitable

Name of post : Project Executive

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

i) Well versed about skill India digital under PMKVY 4.0, should have experience in maintaining spreadsheets for updating database, Knowledge in creating TC batches, enrolling candidates

in TC, AEBAS onboarding Knowledge.

ii) The candidates should have minimum 1 years of Post Qualification working experience in Govt. /Semi govt./PSU/Autonomous body in skill development, Cluster development and Sustainable Livelihood Project.

Emoluments : Negotiable based on experience

Age Limit : Below 32 yrs. May be relaxed by 2 years if candidate is found suitable

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th December 2023 from 11 AM to 1 PM at NERAMAC Ltd., No.9, Rajabari Path, Ganeshguri,Guwahati-781005

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with their full Bio-data, necessary educational and experience certificates in original

Eligible candidates can also mail their resumes to amhr@neramac.com on or before 28/11/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here