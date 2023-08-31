Applications are invited for four vacant positions in Institute of Advanced Study in Science and

Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF) under the Life

Sciences and Physical Sciences Division.

Name of post : Post-Doctoral Fellow (PDF)

No. of posts : 4

Subject area wise vacancies :

Life Sciences ( Drug Discovery & Biodiversity, Microbial Diversity) : 2

Physical Sciences (Condensed Matter Physics/ Material Science/ Device Physics, Computational Condensed Matter Physics and Material Science) : 2

Also Read : Assam CM inaugurates the state’s longest flyover of Assam named Nilachal Flyover

Qualification :

Life Sciences : Ph.D. in Life Sciences/Molecular Biology/Microbiology/ Biochemistry/Biotechnology with research experience on drug development and delivery/ microbial diversity/probiotics/ gut

microbiome/ medicinal plants. Candidate who has submitted their Ph.D. thesis may also apply.

Physical Sciences : Ph.D. in Physics/ Material Science/Applied Physics/ Instrumentation/Nano

Science/ Physical Science/ Nanotechnology/ Electronics with research experience on materials

for electronic/optoelectronic devices/electronic structure calculations in bulk or low dimensional

systems.

Fellowship : Rs. 55000/- plus admissible HRA as per institute rules

Also Read : Assam CM launches a scheme for his ‘young friends’ to help them get ‘transformative’ benefits

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 35 years at the time of the application. Relaxation as per GoI rules.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ within 18th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here