Assam Career : HCDG College Nitaipukhuri Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Hem Chandra Dev Goswami (HCDG) College Nitaipukhuri

Hem Chandra Dev Goswami (HCDG) College Nitaipukhuri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Masters Degree with atleast 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) from a recognized University.

2. A. Ph.D. Degree in the concerned/allied/relevant/ discipline(s) in the institutions concerned with evidence of published works.

3. Associate Professor/ Professor with a total experience of fifteen years of teaching/ research/ Administration in University/ Colleges and other Institutions of higher Education.

4. A Minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal (PBAS) in Appendix-III for direct recruitment of Professors in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum 110 research score as per Appendix-II of Table 2 as per UGC Regulation, 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ST/Differently-abled (Physically and visually differently-abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record during direct recruitment to teaching positions. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed, and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

8. A relaxation of 5% may be provided from 55% to 50% of the marks to the Ph.D Degree holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991

Age Limit : Upper age limit 55 years as on 01.01.2023 as per Govt. of Assam notification No. AHE/17/2013/3 dated 26.12.2013

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs. 2000/- (Rupees Two Thousand) only (non- refundable)

drawn in favour of Principal, H.C.D.G. College, Nitaipukhuri payable at Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Nitaipukhuri Branch (IFSC -PUNB0RRBAGB). The applications must reach the President, H.C.D.G. College, Nitaipukhuri , Sivasagar, Assam, Pin-785671 within March 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here