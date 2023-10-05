Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Assistant and Field Investigator on temporary basis in the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR) funded Minor Research Project, titled “A Study on the Folklore of the Chorei Tribe in Southern Assam”

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.16,000/- p.m.

Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil./Postgraduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55%. Candidate from Cultural Studies/ Sociology/Anthropology background is desirable

Also Read : Rahul Gandhi gifts a newest and cutest family member to his mom Sonia

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs.15,000/- p.m.

Qualification : Postgraduate in Social Science discipline with minimum 55%. Candidate from Cultural Studies/ Sociology/Anthropology / Social Work background is desirable

Also Read : 6 different ways of consuming Amla or Indian gooseberry for getting high nutritious benefits

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th November 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Department of English, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may submit their typed application accompanied by relevant details to elin23@rediffmail.com mentioning “Application for Research Staff” in the subject line of the mail on or before 14.10.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





