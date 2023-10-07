Assam Career Assam Police Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 5563 vacant positions in Assam Police.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 5563 vacant positions in Assam Police, DGCD, APRO etc.

Name of post : Safai Karmachari

No. of posts : 37

Qualification : Minimum Class VI passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum

qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-52000/- (Pay Band- I) and Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- plus other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). Upper age limit will be relaxed as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 142

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed from a recognized School or Institution and maximum

qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council. Minimum two year certificate course from a recognized Industrial Training Institution / Vocational Institute in relevant trades. Training Certificate issued by Sector Skill Council (SSC) or Minimum 01 (one) year working experience Certificate from a recognized / registered Institute

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-52000/- (Pay Band- I) and Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- plus other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). Upper age limit will be relaxed as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Cook (SDRF)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Read up to Class VI from a recognized School or Institution and maximum qualification will be HSSLC or Class XII passed from recognized Board or Council.

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-52000/- (Pay Band- I) and Grade Pay Rs. 3900/- plus other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 18 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1983). Upper age limit will be relaxed as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

Name of post : Boatman

No. of posts : 58

Qualification :

(a) Passed HSLC or equivalent examination under any Govt. recognized board.

(b) Proficiency in swimming

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000-52000/- (Pay Band- I) and Grade Pay Rs. 4200/- plus other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 18 to 25 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1998).

Name of post : Driver Constable

No. of posts : 654

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 5600/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 18 to 25 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1998).

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) form a Govt. Medical College.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 6800/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 21 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2002 and on or after 01.01.1983)

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Passed Laboratory Technician Course from Medical College

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 6200/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 21 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2002 and on or after 01.01.1983)

Name of post : Teacher

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

(i) HSSLC Passed &

(ii) Jr. Basic Training Certificate.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 6400/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 21 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2002 and on or after 01.01.1983)

Name of post : Craft Instructor

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Certificate in Bamboo & Cane work /Tailoring/Weaving/Soap making from ITI or such other recognized Institute

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 6200/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 21 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2002 and on or after 01.01.1983)

Name of post : Tractor Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) HSLC Passed

(ii) Tractor Driving License

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 5600/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 21 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2002 and on or after 01.01.1983)

Name of post : Havildar

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. Minimum NCC ‘B’ Certificate.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 6800/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2005 and on or after 01.07.1983).

Name of post : Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr.):

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from a university recognized by the Govt. Pass Certificate of Instructor Course from National Civil Defence College, Nagpur/NDRF Academy, Nagpur) and Pass Certificate of Elementary Fire Service Training or any

other advance Civil Defence Course from National Civil Defence College, Nagpur or any other institute recognized by the Govt. of India

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 8700/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2005 and on or after 01.07.1983).

Name of post : Civil Defence Demonstrator / Wireless Operator

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Minimum HSLC Passed from a Board recognized by the Govt.Pass Certificate of Instructor Course from National Civil Defence College, Nagpur/NDRF Academy, Nagpur) and Pass Certificate of Elementary Fire Service Training or any other advance Civil Defence Course from National Civil Defence College, Nagpur or any other institute recognized by the Govt. of India

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 5600/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age : 21 to 40 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2002 and on or after 01.01.1983).

Name of post : Constable

No. of posts : 4435

Qualification : HSLC / HS or Equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay (depending on disciplines) and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age Limit : 18 to 25 years as on 01-01-2023 (i.e. the Candidate must be born on or before 01.01.2005 and on or after 01.01.1998).

Name of post : Sub-Inspector

No. of posts : 202

Qualification : The Candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade Pay Rs. 8700/- and other Allowances, as admissible under the rules.

Age Limit : Candidate should not be more than 26 years and not less than 20 years of age as on 01-01-2023. (Candidate must be born on or before 01-01-2003 and on or after 01-01-1997).

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website https://slprbassam.in/ from 15-10-2023 up to 01-11-2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here