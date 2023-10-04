Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited.

Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Manager and Deputy General Manager.

Name of post : General Manager

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 44510.00- Rs. 96770.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 11900.00

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with 8 years working experience at the middle/ senior level in the banking sector

Also Read : Assam CM congratulates Lovlina Borgohain for sealing her berth to Paris Olympics with a power punch

Name of post : Deputy General Manager

No. of posts : 3

Scale of Pay : Rs. 39890.00- Rs. 92210.00 + Grade Pay Rs. 10500.00

Qualification & Experience : Graduate with 7 years working experience at the middle/ senior level in the banking sector

Also Read : 6 different ways of consuming Amla or Indian gooseberry for getting high nutritious benefits

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Managing Director, The Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited, H.O.- Panbazar, H.B. Road, Guwahati-781001, Kamrup (M), Assam within 5 PM of 31st October 2023

Application Fees : The application form should be accompanied by a Demand Draft or Pay Order of Rs. 1000/- only in favour of ‘The Assam Co-Operative Apex Bank Limited’ payable at Guwahati

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here