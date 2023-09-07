Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Staff in the project entitled “Bioprospecting of wild edible and cultivated mushroom flora of Assam for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical properties.”

Name of post : Project Staff

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Bachelors passed in any discipline

Also Read : Foundation stone laying ceremony of Rs. 770 crore PepsiCo manufacturing plant held in Nalbari

Desirable : BSc

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th September 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards in Conference Hall, Department of Plant Pathology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

Also Read : India all set to awe G-20 delegates with the world’s tallest statue of Nataraja

How to apply : Candidates may submit applications endorsing the biodata along with self attested copies of certificates, passport-sized photographs and other testimonials on or before 15th Sept. 2023 to the Principal Investigator of the project through email supriya.sharma@aau.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here