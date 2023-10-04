Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam.

Army Public School, Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Administrative Supervisor and Group D.

Name of post : PGT (Physical Education)

Qualification & Experience :

(a) B.PEd and M.PEd (min 50% marks in each)

(b) Experienced candidates shall be preferred.

Name of post : Administrative Supervisor

Qualification & Experience :

(a) Graduate in case of civilian or fifteen years of service in case of ESM who should be physically fit to undertake strenuous job of running errand.

(b) Working knowledge of computers and basic financial matters.

(c) Good communication skills in English and Hindi.

(d) Minimum 5 years of experience in administration preferably in an academic institution and ability and willingness for liaison work with various Govt./Non-Govt organization.

(e) JCO or equivalent.

(f) Medically Fit

Name of post : Group-D Staff

Qualification & Experience :

(a) Minimum qualification should be class 5th pass

(b) Medically and physically fit

(c) Experience : Candidates with minimum five years work experience in any Govt / Pvt Institute as Group-D Employee shall be preferred

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with full Bio-Data, attested copies of testimonials and passport size photograph to the Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.0.-Charaibahi, Dist -Jorhat (Assam), PIN -785616. Last date for submission of application is 10th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here