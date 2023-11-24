Applications are invited for various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post or career of Research Associate in the project entitled “Prime Minister Awaas Yojana (PMAY) in Assam: A study of its Reach and Impact” at the department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post graduate in any social science discipline (Preferably in Economics) with minimum 55% marks and NET/SLET /M. Phil/Ph.D.

Desirable: Expertise in handling statistical software and fluency in Assamese speaking

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November 2023 at 10 AM in Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will

not be sent any call letter separately. Advance copy of CV may be sent to the Principal Investigator via email at bsengupta@iitg.ac.in

No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates. No TA/DA will

be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here